Suhana Khan In This Ribbed Bodycon Dress Will Make You Hit The Gym Right Now!

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is just 20-year-old and is already a social media star with over 1.2 million followers on Instagram. Suhana is currently chilling in Dubai and cheering father’s team Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL.

Suhana is quite active on Instagram and keeps sharing pictures of videos of herself every now and then.

The Instagram star shared a picture of herself wearing a long ribbed bodycon dress and her friends are in awe of it including her BFF and actress Ananya Panday. Sharing the pic on Instagram, Suhana Khan captioned it, “bye moving into this bathroom”.

Ananya Panday commented on BFF’s picture and wrote, “everything 😍”. Take a look at it here:

Suhana Khan is one stylish diva and we can’t help but love her fashion choices. Her style is always chic yet elegant. The 20-year-old has indeed taken the best genes from her mum and dad.

A while ago, Suhana shared a powerful message on #EndColourism on her Instagram and friends and fans across the globe applauded her for this bold move.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Khan captioned, “There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full-grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown – yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5″7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5″3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism”

That’s really brave of you, Suhana Khan. We are super proud of you!

