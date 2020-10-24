Satte Pe Satta Remake: After Approaching Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar & Others, Farah Khan Finally Drops The Idea?

It’s been a long time ago when we learnt that Farah Khan is all set for a remake of Amitabh Bachchan‘s cult, Satte Pe Satta. The remake was in the news as names like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan got involved in lead role’s speculations. But now, finally, seems like the film will never see the day of lights.

Yes, you read that right! The latest report on the project states that Farah has dropped her idea of making a remake and it’s officially shelved. As far as one knows, initially, it was said that Hrithik Roshan was first to be approached by Farah. But the War actor didn’t want to do another Amitabh Bachchan remake after Agneepath. Further, the names of Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan did rounds, but nothing came out as concrete. But wait, it’s not the lead actor which is concerning the Om Shanti Om director but there’s another reason which put off the curtains on the project.

The main reason behind shelving Satte Pe Satta remake is said to be strictly modified copyright rules. As we all know, Bachchan’s blockbuster was unofficially adapted from Hollywood’s Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. But now, Farah is finding it hard to execute her project due to strict rules for an unauthorized remake.

A source close to Bollywood Hungama states, “Back in 1982 Raj Sippy made an unofficial remake of Stanley Donen’s Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. But now with the copyright rules being so rigid, it would be difficult to do Satte Pe Satta without the relevant legal permission.”

Even though an official confirmation is still awaiting, it’s definitely a sad development for those who were waiting for Bollywood cult’s remake.

Released in 1982, Satte Pe Satta was helmed by Raj Sippy. It features Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Ranjeeta Kaur, Sachin, Shakti Kapoor, Paintal, Sudhir, Inderjeet, Sarika, Kanwaljit Singh, Prema Narayan, Mac Mohan and Kalpana Iyer in key roles. Upon its release, the film had earned 4.50 crores in India and was amongst the top 10 grossers of the year.

The film was remade in Kannada and Marathi with titles, Jaggu and Amhi Satpute, respectively.

