Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Rupal Patel, Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Sneha Jain To Recreate ‘Rasode Mein Kaun Tha’ Scene?

Saath Nibhana Saathiya’s Rasode Mein Kaun Tha scene went viral on social media a couple of months back. The scene was remixed as a rap by music composer Yashraj Mukhate and it garnered immense appreciation from netizens. In no time, the makers of Saath Nibhana Saathiya announced season 2 which is currently airing for the India Television audience.

Now the latest update is that the Rasode Mein Kaun Tha scene which made millions of people laugh will be recreated in season 2. Rupal Patel and Devoleena Bhattacharjee along with Sneha Jain have in fact shot for the scene as well.

As per SpotBoyE, a source has reported that the whole episode will revolve around the scene. Instead of “cooker mein se chane kisne nikaale?”, this time the ‘chane’ will be totally out of the scene and something else will be brought in. And Kokilaben will find out who is the real culprit.

Isn’t that interesting?

Meanwhile, Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben recently shot for the comedy show Gangs Of Filmistaan, which features comedians Sunil Grover, Siddharth Sagar and Sanket Bhosale.

Talking to IANS, Rupal Patel said, “I am impressed by all the artistes of ‘Gangs of Filmistaan’. When I got the opportunity to perform with them, I took it because I wanted to work with them. The second reason is that I am a National School of Drama graduate. I have been taught that an artiste should play different roles and should be versatile. So when I got the opportunity to be a part of a comedy show, I could not say no,”

“I have been doing daily soaps for so many years. By God’s grace, I have got serious and powerful roles and strong characters, due to which there was less chance of exploring comedy. Of course, ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ season one gave me a small opportunity to play out humorous situations but here, it is out and out comedy,” she added.

