Bigg Boss 14 kick-started on October 3, 2020, and has been receiving mixed responses ever since. This season has been a bit different with the concept of Toofani seniors. After they have exited the show, several names of contestants are coming ahead who are likely to step in the shoes of Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan. One such name is that of Asim Riaz.

Ardent fans of Bigg Boss were rooting for Asim’s name to be a part of BB 14 as a senior. The model was a part of BB 13 and also bagged the first runner up position in the same. He was an archrival of Sid in that season, and it would have been interesting to see them both in BB14 as a senior. But, reports state that Asim rejected the offer.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, Amidst Sidharth Shukla entering the show, there were rumours that his archrival from the previous season, Asim Riaz, will also appear in Bigg Boss 14. However, reports state that the aspiring actor rejected the offer to enter the show as a senior.

The same report also suggests that he might enter Bigg Boss 14 later on during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes or for some particular task. However, there has been no official confirmation about it yet. Post his stint in the reality show’s 13th season, Asim bagged numerous projects most of which are music videos. He has also featured alongside ladylove Himanshi Khurana in a few of them.

Asim Riaz was in the news earlier owing to his constant fights with Sidharth Shukla during the previous season. Later, after BB13 Asim and Himashi painted the town red with their love and bond. They constantly kept posting lovey-dovey pictures on Instagram and openly announced their love in front of the fans.

But, it would be really interesting to see Asim sharing the screen space with Salman Khan once again. We wonder what does he have to say about Bigg Boss 14 and its contestants? Are you excited For this episode? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

