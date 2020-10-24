Bigg Boss: Pamela Anderson Was Paid THIS Huge Amount For Entering The Salman Khan Show

Bigg Boss 14 has begun and how! The actual game of the contestants has just begun after the Toofani seniors have stepped out of the house. Well, in most of the season we have seen a special guest come in the house for a few days to increase the entertainment quotient. One such famous personality to enter the Salman Khan show was Pamela Anderson.

Almost a decade ago, the Baywatch star arrived in Mumbai to participate in the fourth season of Bigg Boss. This was the first season which was hosted by Salman. But did you know that Pamela barely knew the actor and yet she was paid a bomb?

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Pamela Anderson was paid 2.5 crores for her three-day stint in the Bigg Boss house. The fourth season of Bigg Boss saw Ashmit Patel, Dolly Bindra, The Great Khali and Shweta Tiwari making it to the final four, with Shweta emerging as the winner.

“I have heard about Salman through media. I have seen a few Bollywood films, but I don’t remember any of the actors by their name. Maybe, if I see him I will be able to recognise him,” Pamela Anderson said before entering the house in 2010. She added, “I like doing household work. I do it at my place, so I have no issues with it.”

Pamela had said that she would be entering the house unscripted. She said she hadn’t seen any episodes prior to going in but was given a write-up on the contestants. “I am very excited about the show. I will be just myself and have fun with the contestants in the house,” she said.

Recently, Bigg Boss insider account The Khabri reported the salaries of current contestants on the show. While the recently evicted Shehzad Deol was the lowest-earning contestant on the show (Rs 50000 per week), Rubina Dilaik has reportedly signed the most lucrative contract (Rs 5 lakh per week).

