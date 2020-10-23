Actors Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi and Rohit Roy had a great time on Thursday as they went out for a bike ride. Kunal posted a picture of the group with their bikes. “A fun ride with a fun bunch,” he captioned the post.

Advertisement

Fans found the exercise and bonding quite cool. “Such a cool bike you have,” a user commented.

“Woah Ducati.. bike goals,” another one wrote.

Advertisement

Rohit also posted a picture of the regime and wrote: “Fab fab ride.”

Kunal often goes on bike rides. Last year, he went on a bike ride in Europe with Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kunal was recently seen in the second season of “Abhay”. Prior to it, he wowed the audience with his acting in “Lootcase” and “Malang”.

Actress Soha Ali Khan earlier this month turned a year older, and her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu posted a heart-warming wish for her on social media.

“To the one and only who can invoke all the emotions I have and some I didn’t know I had. The smile when I am happy and the sunshine when I am low and the dictionary when I’m out of words,” Kunal wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, he posted an adorable picture of him exchanging smiles with Soha.

Soha’s sister-in-law and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, too, wished the actress on Instagram.

“Witty, cool, intelligent, bright, funny, loving, warm, supportive, pillar of the family, Innaya’s mom, Saifu and Saba’s sister and my beautiful sister-in-law… Happy birthday to you. We love you,” Kareena wrote alongside an image, which features Soha and Kunal’s daughter Inaaya, and Saif and Kareena’s son Taimur Ali Khan.

On her birthday, Soha posted a picture of her hugging daughter Inaaya, who has a painting in her hand, and wrote: “Best birthday present ever.”

Meanwhile, Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared an update on her pregnancy. She is five months pregnant and going strong.

Must Read: Happy Birthday Prabhas! Did You Know? The Darling Actor Wanted To Pursue His Career In Hotel Business

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube