Happy Birthday Prabhas: Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh & Others Pour In Wishes

Telugu superstar Prabhas turned 41 today and his fans across the nations are celebrating it. Not only his fans, but many of his colleagues too gave taken to social media to wish him on this special day.

From Mahesh Babu and Rakul Preet Singh to Rana Daggubati and Guru Randhawa, here are some celebrities who took to social media o wish the star.

Mahesh Babu tweeted: ” Happy birthday, Prabhas! Wishing you infinite success, happiness and peace always.”

“Wishing the sweetest #Prabhas brother a very happy birthday!! May this year be filled with lots of happiness and success…God bless! #HappyBirthdayDarling,” wrote on Arun Vijay.

Wishing Prabhas, Rakul Preet Singh wrote: “Wishing you a super duper year .. great health and lots of happiness …may your stardom keep growing infinitely,” she wrote.

Filmmaker Om Raut, who directs Prabhas in the upcoming biggie “Adipurush“, tweeted: ” Dear Darling #Prabhas, wishing you a very happy birthday. Have a rocking day and a fabulous year ahead.”

“Wishing #Prabhas sir a very happy birthday..#ennisoni will be forever special,” tweeted Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa.

Rana Daggubati, who played Bhallaladeva opposite Prabhas in “Baahubali” shared a collage of their pictures on Instagram. “Happy Happy brother @actorprabhas Wish you only the best,” Rana captioned the post.

Prabhas turns 41: Wishes pour in from fans, friends, colleagues

Prabhas started his acting career with the Telugu film Eeshwar in 2002, and went on go do films like Raghavendra, Barish: The Season Of Love, Varsham, Jeene Nahin Doonga, Chatrapathi, Yogi, Rebel and Pournami.

His roles in the blockbuster Baahubali franchise made him popular across the globe.

He will be next seen in Radhe Shyam and Adipurush.

