Samantha Akkineni Is In Festive Mood, Flaunts Her Pretty Yellow Outfit!

South star Samantha Akkineni loves dolling up, going by her latest post on social media.

Samantha, who is married to Telugu star Naga Chaitanya, posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, Samantha looks gorgeous in a bright yellow ensemble, The video has “Liggi” by Ritviz playing in the background.

“Playing dress up to select my festive outfit for this weekend,” she captioned the clip.

Samantha Akkineni is all set to make her digital debut with season two of “The Family Man”, a show that revolves around a seemingly simple middle-class man (Manoj Bajpayee) who actually works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The story tracks his life as he tries to protect the nation and balance his family life, along with his struggles due to the low-paying nature of the job.

The upcoming season will also feature Sharad Kelkar along with Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.

