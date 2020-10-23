Lavanya Tripathi Is Back On Sets & We Are As Excited As She Is!

Southern cinema actress Lavanya Tripathi has resumed work, according to her latest social media post.

Advertisement

Lavanya posted a boomerang video on Instagram Stories, where she is focused on a movie camera. “Round and round we go!” she wrote, tagging her post with #shootingstars.

Advertisement

However, the actress did not share what she is shooting for.

Lavanya rose to fame with roles in films like “Doosukeltha”, “Bramman” and “Bhale Bhale Magadivoy”, “Srirastu Subhamastu”, “Yuddham Sharanam” and “Antariksham 9000 KMPH”.

The actress will next be seen in the Telugu film, “A1 Express”, co-starring Sundeep Kishan. The film, which is reportedly a remake of the 2019 Tamil film “Natpe Thunai”, is directed by Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu.

Meanwhile, recently Lavanya Tripathi has tagged herself as a drama queen. In a couple of new Instagram pictures, the actress is seen posing with her dog at her home gym.

“Drama queens!” Lavanya captioned the image, tagging the caption #puppylove.

Also, Lavanya Tripathi says she is not thinking about anything in her latest post on social media.

Lavanya took to Instagram, where she posted a picture. In the image, the actress is seen sitting on a chair and is looking away from the camera.

“Not serious, just thinking about, nothing,” she wrote as the caption.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Radhe Shyam: Prabhas’ Fans Can’t Keep Calm As Makers Unveil Vikramaditya’s Look!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube