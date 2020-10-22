Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s wife Meghana Raj has been blessed with a baby boy at a hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday. The photos of the baby boy are going viral after proud uncle Dhruva Sarja took to social media to announce the good news. The actor had passed away in Bengaluru on June 7 this year at the age of 36.

Advertisement

After Dhruva Sarja made the announcement, fans wished him and Meghna for the most emotional yet happiest moment for the family as they welcome a new member. Many fans even moved to the hospital and burst crackers outside. Some also distributed sweets and prayed for the child’s well-being.

Advertisement

The first few moments of the newborn baby with uncle Dhruva from the hospital have surfaced on social media. In the photos, Dhruva can be seen holding the baby boy, and in the next picture, he is seen getting the newborn blessings from father Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Take a look at the pictures below:

A few days after the death of Sandalwood actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, his wife Meghana Raj had made the happy announcement of expecting a baby on social media. She wrote, “Our little one is your precious gift to me -a symbol of our love – and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can’t wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can’t wait to hold you again. Can’t wait to see your smile again. Can’t wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait for you and you wait for me on the other side.”

Previously, the Sarja family also held a baby shower for Meghna and the loving moments from the celebrations had gone viral on social media.

There have been reports that Meghna had received an expensive gift from Dhruva. Reportedly, the uncle had presented a gift of a silver crib worth Rs.10 lakh. A fan also shared a picture of the crib, where Dhruva can be seen resting his arm on the silver crib as he poses all smiles for the camera.

Must Read: Kiara Advani Does NOT Want Hrithik Roshan & Aditya Roy Kapur To Shower, WATCH

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube