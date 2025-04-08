The cult crime TV show CID witnessed a stellar cast consisting of Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava, Dayanand Shetty, and others. However, it also saw some cameo performances of popular actors who were then at the beginning of their careers. But, did you know that the show once also saw the cameo of superstar Ram Charan’s sister-in-law? Yes, you heard it right! We are talking about none other than actress Lavanya Tripathi.

Before foraying actively into South films, Lavanya Tripathi started her acting career with Hindi TV shows. She had also won Femina Miss Uttarakhand in 2006 before the same. She made her acting debut with the show Ssshhhh…Koi Hai with a small role. However, her major break came from the show, Pyaar Ka Bandhan.

Soon after that, the actress was seen in CID on one of the episodes in the year 2010. One of the users from Reddit pointed out that the Arjun Suravaram actress played the victim’s sister on the show. Her picture from the episode was shared by one of the Reddit users, and some fans were surprised to miss her presence on the popular crime TV show. Take a look at the link.

Interestingly, CID marked her last stint in the Hindi TV sphere. She soon made her debut in the South film industry with the 2012 Telugu film, Andala Rakshasi opposite Naveen Chandra and Rahul Ravindran, who also made their debut in Tollywood with the same. Since then, there has been no looking back for Lavanya Tripathi. She gained accolades for her performances in Doosukhelta, Bramman, and Bhale Bhale Magadivoy. She also earned a Best Actress nomination for her performance in the film, Soggade Chinni Nayana.

Lavanya Tripathi met actor Varun Tej on the set of the 2017 film Mister. The duo soon fell in love and started their whirlwind romance. They were engaged in June 2023 and tied the knot in November 2023 in Tuscany, Italy. Interestingly, Varun Tej is the son of actor-producer Nagendra Babu and is the nephew of superstars Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi. He happens to be the cousin brother of Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. Thus, Lavanya happens to be the sister-in-law of the RRR actor. On the work front, she will soon be seen in movies like Sathi Leelavathi and Thanal.

