Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan’s younger son Mark Shankar has sustained injuries in a fire accident at his school. He is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital after sustaining injuries in his hands and legs. The unfortunate incident took place on Tuesday (April 8) morning.

Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party took to their social media account to inform fans about the same. The statement said that the fire broke out at Mark Shankar’s school in Singapore for unknown reasons. However, Shankar sustained injuries to his hands and legs because of the same.

Furthermore, the Vakeel Saab actor’s son also inhaled the smoke, which was caused by the fire resulting in some respiratory discomfort. Mark Shankar was then rushed to a local hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment. The statement from Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party read, “Mark Shankar, the younger son of Mr. Pawan Kalyan who was caught in a fire at school •Injuries to arms and legs… Treatment in hospital.”

The actor-politician is currently on an official tour of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. However, Pawan Kalyan has been advised by his party leaders to cut his trip short and rush to be with his son in Singapore in this difficult hour. According to the Hindustan Times, the Sardaar Gabbar Singh actor wishes to wrap up his scheduled developmental programs in the district before heading to Singapore to be with his son, Mark Shankar.

For the unversed, Mark Shankar is 8 years of age. He was born on October 10, 2017. Pawan Kalyan also has a son and a daughter from his previous marriage to Renu Desai. Mark is the actor-politician’s son from his third wife and Russian citizen Anna Lezhneva. The couple also have a daughter namely Polena Anjana Pawanova. We wish Mark a speedy recovery from this unfortunate accident.

