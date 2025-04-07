At a time when even big-budget films with superstar leads often struggle to break even, it might be hard to believe that Odela 2, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, has already recovered its production costs, at least according to a report by 123Telugu.

Odela 2 was made on a reported budget of INR 25 crores. Shankar Pictures acquired the theatrical rights for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and overseas for INR 10 crores. Meanwhile, the non-theatrical rights have reportedly brought in INR 18 crores.

If these figures are accurate, the combined earnings from the theatrical and non-theatrical rights of amount to INR 28 crores. Compared to its INR 25 crore production budget, the film has already generated a profit of INR 3 crores even before its theatrical release.

The makers are currently negotiating the sale of satellite broadcast rights for the Telugu version, which is also expected to fetch a premium amount. However, as of now, the makers have not officially confirmed the figures mentioned above.

Odela 2 is directed by Ashok Teja, with a script by Sampath Nandi. Besides Tamannaah Bhatia, the cast includes Murli Sharma, Hebah Patel, Srikanth Iyengar, Naga Mahesh, Vasishta N. Simha, Dayanand Reddy, Gagan Vihari, Bhupal, Pooja Reddy, and Surender Reddy.

The music is composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematography by Soundar Rajan, art direction by Rajeev Nayar, and editing by Tammiraju. It is produced by D. Madhu and Sampath Nandi under the banners of Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Team Works. Odela 2 is set to release on April 17, 2025.

