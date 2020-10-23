With the implementation of lockdown in the country, the entire nation found solace in content and OTT platforms like never before. Offering a wide range of shows to their audiences, ALTBalaji & ZEE5 Club has been one of the most-consumed platforms known for their clutter-breaking offerings! Known to offer their ardent viewers non-stop entertainment round the year, the two OTT giants have announced three teekhedaar shows — ‘The Married Woman’, ‘Who’s Your Daddy? 2’ and ‘Dev DD’

Based on the book by Manju Kapur, The Married Women tells the journey of Aastha & Peeplika, whose completely contrasting stories entangle with each other due to one of the men in their lives. Making this all-so-interesting plot all the more gripping, the makers of the series have roped in Riddhi Dogra and Monica Dogra to play the leads. The shooting of the series kickstarter a day ago, where we can see Ridhi smiling at the camera with the mahurat clap.

‘Who’s Your Daddy?’, on the other hand, is one of the most loved series of the platform which is back again to make your tummies ache owing to the heavy dose of drama and comedy. Showcasing the day-to-day adventures of Soggy and his retired army personnel father who live in Delhi, the first season saw how Soggy’s father becomes an overnight star while running a successful business until their world turns upside down. This hilarious yet beautiful story was loved and appreciated by many for their one-of-a-kind dramedy! It’s set to be a second season beyond our wildest imagination as the baap of confusion is set to return on ALTBalaji & ZEE5 Club!

Last, and certainly not the least, Dev DD 2 is set to make things get wilder than your imagination. This modern-day version of “Devdas” is full of drama, heartbreak and romantic twists in the life of the lead protagonist Devika. Starring Asheema Vardaan in the lead along with Sanjay Suri and Nauheed Cyrusi, it’s time to be hooked to the screen one more time as the saga of love, lust, betrayal and everything, which will mesmerize each one of us.

