Samantha Akkineni To Collaborate With Nandini Reddy For Another Female Oriented Film?

Samantha Akkineni is a big name in South India who is all set to leave a lasting mark with her digital debut in Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man 2. But before the release of this drama series, we hear reports that the Ramayya Vasthavayya actress may be on board for another film – a female-oriented one. Read on for more details.

Advertisement

Samantha, who gained immense love for her role in Nandini Reddy’s Oh! Baby is reportedly all set to work with the director once again. After featuring in Oh! Baby, U-Turn and Jaanu, Samantha seems to have found her inclination towards female-centric plots. Reportedly, this film will release all across the country.

Advertisement

According to an article on Gulte, reports suggest director Nandini Reddy narrated the film in brief during the lockdown time, and Samantha Akkineni found it interesting. The reports further state that the script work is almost finished. It also mentioned that a Bollywood production house is all set to make this movie happen and that too as a pan-India film.

The official announcement will be coming out very soon. Director Nandini Reddy is reportedly currently fine-tuning the script before the production and shooting take off.

On the professional front, Well, Samantha Akkineni is all set to make digital debut with Amazon Prime Video’s The Family Man 2. Reportedly, the actress plays a baddie in the action thriller co-starring Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani. Samantha recently wrapped up with her dubbing in the series.

The filming for The Family Man 2 began in November 2019 and is expected to air in December 2020 A report on LetsOTT state, “While an exact release date is unconfirmed, sources close to the show reveal that it is most likely either a December 24 or December 27 release.”

The series is created, written and directed by created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. Besides Samantha Akkineni, Manoj and Priyamani, the action-drama series also stars Sharib Hashmi, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: KGF 2: Yash Says, “Rocky Sails From Today” As He Is Back With His BLOCKBUSTER Avatar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube