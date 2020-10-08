KGF 2: Yash Says, “Rocky Sails From Today” As He Is Back With His BLOCKBUSTER Avatar

Superstar Yash’s 2018 film KGF was one of the most popular films of the year and his character as Rocky created waves across the nation.

The sequel to the film has been in the works with shooting being halted due to the pandemic but as the lockdown has eased, people have resumed working.

Yash has been prepping up really hard to get back on the sets and earlier today, the actor shared a photo on his social media informing his fans, on resuming shoot.

Yash shared the photo of himself with the caption,

“Waves can’t be stopped but you can learn to learn to sail..

After a long break.. Rocky sets sail from today.”

Meanwhile, the latest update is that KGF’s lead hero, superstar Yash will start shooting for the sequel’s final schedule from tomorrow i.e. Oct 8. The most exciting part is that the shooting will wrap up by the end of October. Isn’t it amazing?

Creative Executive Producer Karthik Gowda of Hombale Films announced the big news related to KGF: Chapter 2 on Twitter. He tweeted, “@TheNameIsYash joins the final leg of #KGFChapter2 shoot from tomorrow. We will wrap up the film by the end of this month and proceed towards the release. @hombalefilms @VKiragandur @prashanth_neel @SrinidhiShetty7 @bhuvangowda84. (sic)”

Ever since he made the exciting announcement, #KGFChapter2 has been trending on Twitter. Netizens are extremely ecstatic with the update and the below tweets are proof.

A fan with username @pragneshb7 tweeted, “as soon as the theatres are opened up directly release KGF2 ppl vl b thrilled #KGFChapter2”

The cast of KGF: Chapter 2, including Yash and Prakash Raj, has resumed shooting for the much-hyped sequel in August only.

Among other cast members to face the camera was Malavika Avinash, who is also a politician. She took to her unverified Twitter account and shared the news of the commencement of the shoot, along with pictures.

