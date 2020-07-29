The makers of KGF 2, led by Kannada superstar Yash, had a special treat in store on the occasion of the film’s lead antagonist, Sanjay Dutt’s birthday. As Sanjay celebrates his 61st birthday today, the makers treated his fans with the first look poster of his character, Adheera from the actioner.

This morning, director Prashant Neel took to his twitter handle to share Sanjay Dutt’s first look as Adheera. The filmmaker along with the first look had a tweet that read, “‘ADHEERA’ – Inspired by the brutal ways of the Vikings Happy Birthday @duttsanjay baba, thank you for being a part of #KGFCHAPTER2. Looking forward to our craziest schedule soon.”

Talking about the first look poster, Sanjay Dutt looks deadly with a sword, tattoos and a ponytail along with the salt and pepper beard.

Sanjay Dutt too shared his character poster along with a thank you note that read, “It’s been a pleasure working on this film and I couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift. Thank you @prashanth_neel @Karthik1423 @TheNameIsYash @VKiragandur #Deepak, #Lithika, #Pradeep & the entire team of KGF.”

More about KGF 2, the actioner is the sequel to KGF 1 which released in 2018. The film led by Yash also has Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

80% shoot of the film has been wrapped up. The last leg of the actioner will resume shooting after lockdown. However, the post productional works of the film is in full process.

The film is slated to release during Dussehra weekend in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages.

