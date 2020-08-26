Without a doubt, Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is one of the highly anticipated films in India. And the makers are making sure to push the buzz to the optimum level before the film arrives. Earlier, the fans were treated with an exciting poster of Sanjay Dutt’s Adheera and today, another surprise came in, in the form of veteran Prakash Raj.

Those who have watched the work of the Singham actor, definitely know how big value addition he is for the project. The first look which has been unveiled shows the actor in a captivating avatar with white stubble and an earnest look. He is seen surrounded by a lot of files and the first impression is that he’ll be playing the role of some government official.

The stills are shared by director Prashanth Neel and Prakash Raj himself. Also, today marks the shoot resumption of KGF Chapter 2 post the pandemic break.

Check out the posts shared by Prashanth Neel and Prakash Raj:

Welcome on board @prakashraaj sir.

We resume shoot finally for #KGFCHAPTER2

Thank you everyone for all the love and excitement towards the movie.

Wish us all the luck🙏 pic.twitter.com/AmPS9PDh2o — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) August 26, 2020 Start Camera..Action… BACK TO WORK.. pic.twitter.com/LzFFhJrsjG — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 26, 2020

Are you excited?

Meanwhile, recently on the auspicious occasion of Sanjay Dutt‘s birthday, the director revealed the first look poster of Baba as Adheera. The filmmaker along with the first look had a tweet that read, “‘ADHEERA’ – Inspired by the brutal ways of the Vikings Happy Birthday @duttsanjay baba, thank you for being a part of #KGFCHAPTER2. Looking forward to our craziest schedule soon.”

More about KGF Chapter 2, the actioner is the sequel to KGF Chapter 1 which released in 2018. The film led by Yash also has Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon in key roles.

