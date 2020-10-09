Tamil superstar Suriya used social media to launch the title track music video of the upcoming film, Putham Pudhu Kaalai. He tweeted a poster image of the Tamil film, an anthology of five short films.

The film’s music album was launched on Thursday, and Suriya shared an appreciation note for award-winning music director GV Prakash, who has composed the title track.

Advertisement

“@gvprakash you always compete with contemporary content & deliver every time with utmost dedication #PuthamPudhuKaalai title track is full of energy & hope,” he wrote while sharing a link of the song.

The film’s music album includes five tracks. While there are five individual stories told in “Putham Pudhu Kaalai”, the title track complements all the stories.

The anthology marks the union of directors from the Tamil industry including Suhasini Mani Ratnam, Sudha Kongara, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon and Karthik Subbaraj. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.

Meanwhile, actress Kalki Koechlin has bagged a new Tamil film, titled Paava Kadhaigal.

The upcoming project is an anthology that also features Prakash Raj, Anjali, Bhavani Sre, Gautham Menon, Hari, Kalidas Jayaram, Padam Kumar, Sai Pallavi, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Simran, amongst others.

Gautham V Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetri Maaran and Vignesh Shivan are associated with the project as directors.

“‘Paava Kadhaigal’ is my first collaboration with Sudha (Kongara), Vetri (Maaran), and Vignesh (Shivan). To explore a complex, difficult theme in an authentic and honest manner alongside incredibly talented directors is a tremendous opportunity. The anthology reflects how pride, honour and social standing continue to influence individual choices all around us,” Gautham Menon said.

According to Sudha Kongara, “Each story in this anthology explores unconventional, unfettered, and unconditional love. It’s great that these incredible stories will reach viewers in India and around the world with Netflix.”

Must Read: Tamil Filmmaker Vijay Sri G Wants A Statutory Warning For Rape Scenes In Films

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube