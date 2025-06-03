The Santhanam starrer Tamil action horror flick, Devil’s Double Next Level enjoyed a decent run at the box office but it might lose the plus verdict. The movie is inching very close to a complete budget recovery but it might wrap up its curtains without attaining the same. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 18th day.

Devil’s Double Next Level Box Office Collection Day 18

On its 18th day, the Santhanam starrer earned 13 lakhs when it came to the day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 38% since the film amassed 21 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 18.03 crores. Including the taxes, the gross collection includes 21.27 crore.

Take A Look At The Devil’s Double Next Level Box Office Breakdown Below:

Week 1: 13.89 crores

Week 2: 3.70 crores

Day 18: 13 lakhs

Total: 18.03 crore

Devil’s Double Next Level To Wrap Up Without A Complete Budget Recovery?

The Santhanam starrer is mounted at a budget of 20 crores. With its current India net collection of 18.03 crores, it has managed to cross 90% of its budget. However, with the collections mostly remaining at the lower levels now and a stiff competition with the recent releases, the film might wrap up without recovering its entire budget. The film needs 1.97 crores more to recover its entire budget.

Take A Look At The Devil’s Double Next Level Box Office Summary In 18 Days:

Budget: 20 crores

India net collection: 18.03 crores

India gross collection: 21.27 crores

Budget Recovery: 90%

About The Film

Talking about Devil’s Double Next Level, the film has been directed by S Prem Anand. Apart from Santhanam, the film also stars Selvaraghavan, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Geethika Tiwary in the lead roles. The music has been composed by OfRo.

