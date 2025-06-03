Once considered one of the leading lady superstars, Anushka Shetty has recently faced challenges in her career. Now, she is attempting a grand comeback with Ghaati, appearing in a bold new avatar. Initially, the film was scheduled for release on April 18, 2025, but that plan didn’t materialize. However, the makers have now announced a new release date: July 11, 2025. The announcement was accompanied by a brand-new poster.

In the poster, we see Anushka Shetty, along with others, including Vikram Prabhu, guiding floating bags, possibly filled with illegal substances, across a body of water.

What Is the Plot of Ghaati?

The film is a crime-action thriller, with Anushka playing the role of a criminal mastermind involved in the cannabis trade. However, she wasn’t always a mastermind. Once pure of heart, her bitter experiences and difficult circumstances gradually transformed her into a ruthless crime lord.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Ghaati?

Ghaati is directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and written in collaboration with Sai Madhav Burra and Chintakindi Srinivas Rao. The film stars Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Ravindra Vijay, John Vijay, Larissa Bonesi, VTV Ganesh, Devika Priyadarshini, and Raghav Rudra Mulpuru.

Produced by J. Sai Babu, Y. Rajeev Reddy, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati, the film features cinematography by Manojh Reddy, music composed by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar, and editing by Chanakya Reddy Toorupu. It is produced under the banners of UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment.

Which Languages Is Ghaati Available In?

Ghaati will be available in multiple languages: the original Telugu version, along with dubbed versions in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. Despite nearing its release, Ghaati does not yet have an official trailer. However, about six months ago, the makers released a glimpse.

