Prabhas Donates 1.5 Crore To Telangana CM Relief Fund For Flood Relief, Deets Inside

The Pan India star Prabhas has contributed towards flood relief in the state of Telangana to the Telangana CM Relief Fund.

Prabhas is always a step ahead when it comes to working for the welfare of people. Prabhas has also contributed to state and national funds even during the gorry times of COVID.

The state is devastated with heavy rainfall, areas in Hyderabad are drowned and people are going through a lot of hardships. Prabhas has just announced a contribution in his name for the relief efforts being put by the state.

Prabhas is surely a hero in these difficult times and this humility and generosity is what makes him so lovable. This is the reason why his fans adore him, for the down to earth human he is first and then a Pan-India star.

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in Saaho and is gearing up for two big films titled Radhe Shyam & Adipurush.

