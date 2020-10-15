Adipurush: Prabhas’ Upcoming Film With Om Raut To Have More Budget Than Baahubali & Saaho?

After Baahubali and Saaho, Prabhas is unstoppable. All of us know that he has signed two big-budget movies Radhe Shyam & Adipurush and excitement for both films is hard to be contained. But do you know his Adipurush is set to be one of the biggest budget films so far?

As per the latest update, Adipurush will be made on a massive budget of 400 crores. Yes, that’s true! The budget of the film is more than many big-budget movies like of Baahubali (170 crores), Baahubali 2 (195 crores), War (205 crores), Dhoom 3 (175 crores) and even Saaho (325 crores).

Talking about Adipurush, Om Raut told Pinkvilla, “I had done a research on this in the past. The lockdown was a blessing in disguise for me. As a writer, I could be in my place and plan this whole project. There was this script that I had on my mind and that’s how Adipurush happened. I had written one draft years ago but we changed a lot of things when we revisited the idea now.”

Om Raut who has earlier directed a blockbuster like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is carrying immense expectations with Adipurush. “The idea is to bring a technique that has never been used in films before. I love making it look grand and visually stunning. Plus, Prabhas is the biggest superstar we have in entire India right now. So when we told him about the film, he was very happy and interested. I couldn’t have asked for a better hero.” he said while adding more about the movie.

Talking about the huge budget of the film when many of the producers are actually cutting it down as a post-lockdown scenario, a source told the portal, “While many are slashing down budgets and cost of production, Om and Bhushan are dreaming big with Adipurush. It will be the biggest Indian film to release in theatres post COVID-19. It will have a lot of VFX work involved and a technique never seen before in Indian films. They are planning to mount it on a lavish scale and a whopping budget of Rs 350-400 crore is set just for the shoot and production of Adipurush.”

Adipurush is currently in the pre-production stage. The film will be shot in Hindi and Telugu. The 3D film will later be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada among other languages. It is expected to go on floors in 2021.

Apart from Prabhas, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan who will be playing the antagonist.

