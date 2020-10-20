RRR: Jr. NTR’s First Look As Bheem To Be Unveiled On THIS Date – Confirmed!

S.S Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most highly anticipated films of all time. The movie stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, the makers of the film had released the first look of Ram Charan and now, they are all set to release the first look of Jr. NTR as Bheem.

The makers took to the official handle of RRR and shared,

“#RamarajuForBheem at 11 AM on October 22nd 🔥🌊 Bheem Arrives in 2 Days… ✊🏻

@ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @aliaa08 @ajaydevgn @OliviaMorris891 @DVVMovies @RRRMovie #RRRMovie”

RRR is a pan-India film bankrolled on DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

The movie stars NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and sever others in pivotal roles. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is a period drama that narrates a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.

The film is set for release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada alongside several other Indian languages.

Must Read: Nizhal: Did Nayanthara Take A Pay Cut For Her Film With Kunchacko Boban?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube