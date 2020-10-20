Amid the pandemic, a pay cut is not uncommon. A lot of TV stars have revealed that they’re taking a pay cut because the film and TV industry was stopped completely for 3 months this year. It looks like actress Nayanthara is the next celeb to take the pay cut for the film, Nizhal.

Advertisement

The actress stars alongside Kunchacko Boban in Nizhal. Yesterday, actor Fahadh Faasil shared the first title poster of this upcoming drama. Amid the excitement for the film, the news of pay cut is grabbing headlines.

Advertisement

The reports stated that Nayanthara is ready to get paid less than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When her co-star Kunchacko Boban was asked if he is taking the pay cut too, he told Times of India, “For me, there’s only gain – to work during the pandemic and be part of such a good project, which also has a lot of great talents, including Theevandi director Fellini TP who is involved in its creative side.”

The actor added that it was him who suggested Nayanthara’s name to the makers for Nizhal. Kunchacko Boban further said, “It’s not a pandemic-oriented project, but it’s a movie that can be shot in a controlled environment”.

Appu N Bhattathiri is helming Nizhal. Appu is an award-winning editor in the Malayalam film industry. With the film, he will be making his debut as a director.

Producer Anto Joseph had also shared the first look of Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban starrer on Twitter. The film went on floors on Sunday. Anto tweeted, “Unveiling the first look title poster of #Nizhal starring #KunchackoBoban and #Nayanthara! Directorial debut of #AppuNBhattathiri, produced by @AJFilmCompany and Melange Film House in association with Tentpole Movies! 😊😊

Rolling Tomorrow!!

@NayantharaU”.

Meanwhile, there is no confirmation from the actress yet whether the Raja Rani actress has taken a pay cut for the film or not.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the same!

Must Read: Vijay Sethupathi NO MORE A Part Of Muthiah Muralidaran’s Biopic 800

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube