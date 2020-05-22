Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara & Samantha Akkineni’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendhu Kaadhal To Go On Floors In August

Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendhu Kaadhal with powerhouse actor Vijay Sethupathi, ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara, and the versatile Samantha Akkineni in lead has been in news ever since its announcement. The film will be a romantic comedy venture which will be helmed by Nayanthara’s beau Vignesh Shivan.

As per multiple reports, the Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni starrer will start rolling in August. The shoot of the film was delayed following lockdown.

It will be for the first time where Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni will be sharing the screen space. Though Vijay has worked with both the actresses, it will be for the first where Samantha and Nayanthara, two of the most talented actresses will be acting together.

It is also for the second time where Vignesh, Vijay and Nayanthara are teaming up for a film. The trio had earlier worked together for 2015’s Naanum Rowdy Dhan, which was well appreciated by the audience when it released.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal is been jointly bankrolled by Lalit Kumar of 7 Screen Studios and Vignesh Shivan’s Rowdy Pictures.

Music for the film is composed by Kollywood music sensation Anirudh Ravichander.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Kamal Haasan met Vijay Sethupathi in the virtual world, making the moment an instant hit. Kamal was interviewed by Sethupathi through an Instagram live session. It was probably the first time ever that the superstars from the Tamil film industry came together to talk about cinema, politics, and personal life.

