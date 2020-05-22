Raghu Ram & Rajiv Lakshman Lose Their Close Friend To COVID-19: "From A Driver To Head Of Production..."

Hosts of MTV’s reality show Roadies Raghu Ram & Rajiv Lakshman have lost a friend dear to them to COVID-19. Abdul Rauf, who initiated as Raghu’s driver, gradually became a close friend to the twins.

In an Instagram post, Raghu Ram has revealed Adbul’s rags to riches story. From a driver to a head in the production team, Abdul’s story is an inspiration to many out there.

Raghu in his Instagram post mentioned, “I lost you last night to COVID 19, Abdul. The grief I feel is indescribable, just like that of anyone who ever knew you. You came into my life in 2009 as Raju, my driver. But you surprised me with who you really were. You were Abdul Rauf. A loving, honest, competent, hard-working friend who had dreams, and the courage to go after them. You worked in the production of many shows, rising to the top as head of the production at Monozygotic. You grew into someone we all depended on.”

The post also had, “You changed your destiny with your effort. There was so much more to achieve, my friend. So many more battles to fight side by side. I can’t begin to tell you how much I’ll miss you. I still can’t believe this virus could extinguish so bright a spark! This was not how it was supposed to end. Goodbye, Abdul. This will never be ok. (sic).”

Rajiv Lakshman also got super emotional about the incident and remembering Abdul, he wrote, “RIP Abdul Bhai. My comrade. My brother in arms. Our journey together has been long. And you grew from a driver to the Head of Production in my company. From a colleague to a friend. The purity of your heart & genuine approach to work & friendships have left an indelible mark on me. Sadly, our journey together ended here. This pic is less than a year ago. Us in Ladakh. If only I had known. Love forever, bhaijaan. Zygotes for life… And beyond. (sic).”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!