5 Years Of Tanu Weds Manu Returns: R Madhavan & Kangana Ranaut’s Super Duper Hit Wrongly Painted As A Woman-Centric Film

When director Aanand L. Rai came up with Tanu Weds Manu, the film turned out to be a surprise success at the box office. There is an interesting story that goes behind the casting too because while R Madhavan was already finalised, the hunt for the leading lady was on. After much deliberation, Kangana Ranaut was the chosen one for Tanu Weds Manu. The film released and emerged as a hit. Moreover, both Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut, who played the title roles, were appreciated in equal measures.

It was a given that the sequel would be made and the duo shall return. This time around Aanand L. Rai brought in a spin to the tale. In Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Kangana Ranaut was now in a double role where one was Madhavan’s wife and another was a partial lookalike athlete whom he got attracted too. All the three characters were written quite well and had good prominence. Yes, there were two of Kanganas in the film but most of their scenes were with Madhavan, which means he too was there in the majority of frames. As a matter of fact, the story was from his perspective as he was puzzled between his love for the two ladies.

Aptly titles Tanu Weds Manu Returns, the film was released on 22nd May 2015. It has been five years since the release of the 150 Crore Club blockbuster and surprisingly, there has been a huge media spin ever since that it is a woman-centric film.

No, it isn’t actually!

Yes, Kangana Ranaut did impress one and all with her spunky act. She was brilliant, yet again. However, to claim that she stole the show would be taking away the credit from Madhavan who was as endearing as he always been over the last two decades. As an exasperated husband who found solace in a younger woman who resembled his wife, he was quite relatable while bringing to fore his dilemma with the utmost sensitivity.

However, such immense was the media push around Kangana that it started getting termed as a ‘woman-centric’ film, something that is not just indigestible but also quite ironic since this was the story of a couple.

Meanwhile, back then post the blockbuster success of Tanu Weds Manu Returns, the makers had hinted that there would be the third instalment of the marital life of Tanu and Manu as well. Well, with Madhavan, as well as Kangana, staying on to be mature actors over the years, it would be quite exciting to see how Aanand L. Rai presents the adorable couple on screen again.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!