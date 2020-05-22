Fact-O-Meter: Not Shah Rukh Khan Or Akshay Kumar But THIS Superstar Had More Clashes In The Current Decade!

Whenever someone talks about Bollywood clashes, the first name that comes to our mind is Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, the superstar has been a bit unfortunate as his films had faced dent at the box office. But with so many films coming out of the pipeline each year, the clashes are inevitable.

Speaking about the current decade (since 2011), out of the whole ‘Khan Daan’ Shah Rukh Khan is the only one to face clashes at the box office. Also, amongst other Superstars, Akshay Kumar has locked horns several times. His favourite competitor remains to be John Abraham with the recent example being Akshay’s Mission Mangal v. John’s Batla House. But do you know, there’s one superstar who has faced more competitions than SRK and Akki, whose name is often missed in ‘clash debate’. Read on to know more.

Yes, we are talking about Ajay Devgn. Out of all the big Superstars of Bollywood, Ajay has faced more major clashes than anyone else. He has locked horns on four occasions and it all starts with 2012’s Son Of Sardaar. He had a tough competitor in the form of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Take a look at the complete clash card below:

Shah Rukh Khan (3 major clashes)

Jab Tak Hai Jaan v. Son Of Sardaar (2012)

Dilwale v. Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Raees v. Kaabil (2017)

Akshay Kumar (3 major clashes)

Rustom v. Mohenjodaro (2016)

Gold v. Satyameva Jayate (2018)

Mission Mangal v. Batla House (2019)

Ajay Devgn (4 major clashes)

Son Of Sardaar v. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Shivaay v. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Golmaal Again v. Secret Superstar (2017)

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior v. Chhapaak (2020)

So, here we have the entire clash card of Bollywood’s big guns!

(Note: Secret Superstar isn’t included under Aamir Khan’s list as he played an extended cameo in it)

