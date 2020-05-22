Legendary footballer David Beckham is one of the most successful players in the world. Not just that, he is a popular entrepreneur and has a grooming line of his own called ‘House 99’. He got married to fashion designer and singer Victoria Beckham in 1999 and has 4 kids together.

David recently bought a $20 million penthouse in Miami at a posh location and internet is going crazy about the same. The penthouse is nothing short of a dream place and has world-class amenities.

The apartment is 11,000 square feet and it has five bedrooms unit in a 62 story legendary architect Zaha Hadid’s designed skyscraper. It’s an open penthouse with a lot of space for natural light to come in and is just ten minutes away from Miami beach. The view from the house is jaw-dropping and will surely blow your mind.

Take a look at the pictures here:

The building is also nicknamed as ‘Scorpion Tower’ and is the last designed property by Pritzker Prize-winner designer, Zaha. She died in 2016 due to a heart attack during the construction of the building.

The 61st-floor apartment has its own helipad, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a luxury gym, wellness spa, a private beach club and a multi-media theatre for private movie screenings.

If this doesn’t make you chase your dreams, we don’t know what will.

Picture courtesy: One Thousand Museum/Zaha Hadid Architects

