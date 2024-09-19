Ananya Panday, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav led Kho Gaye Hum Kahan made a lot of noise with its Netflix release in December 2023. The coming-of-age buddy drama directed by Arjun Varain Singh opened to favorable reviews and gained massive viewership on the digital platform. It is now set to premiere on Television and below are all the details you need!

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan follows an emotional journey of love, self-discovery, and the clash between the reel and real worlds. Kalki Koechlin, Anya Singh, and Rohan Gurbaxan are seen in supporting roles in the film, written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. It was backed by Ritesh Sidhwani, Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar under the banners of Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films.

Featuring the dynamic trio of Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav, the story unfolds in the vibrant city of Mumbai as three close friends navigate the ups and downs of life. As the characters experience moments of joy, heartbreak, and self-realization, they ultimately rediscover the true essence of friendship. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also highlights the importance of staying rooted and embracing authenticity, no matter where life takes you.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Television Premeire

Get ready with your favorite beverage and tub of popcorn because Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is set for a world Television premiere on &Pictures on September 21, 9 PM.

Adarsh Gourav, enthusiastic about the World Television Premiere said, “I’ m excited for the World Television Premiere on &pictures. This film is a touching exploration of friendship, loss, and the enduring power of human connection. I believe that everyone who watches it will find a part of themselves in this story, and it will remind them of the importance of staying true to who they are and cherishing the relationships that they have.”

Are you excited to watch Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi at the comfort of your home all over again?

