Siddhant Chaturvedi’s never-seen-before avatar in Yudhra has piqued the interest of the audience. The film marks the actor’s foray into the action genre and is one of the biggest films of his career so far.

However, Siddhant has now revealed that when he was offered Yudhra, he thought he was being cast as the lead in Don 3. The confusion arose as both were action films being produced by Excel Entertainment.

When Siddhant Chaturvedi Thought He Was Being Offered Don 3 Instead of Yudhra

Siddhant Chaturvedi has been associated with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment since his Inside Edge and Gully Boys days. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he once learned that Farhan Akhtar was working with screenwriter Shridhar Raghavan on the concept of an action film, which he thought would be Don 3.

“They hadn’t locked anything yet. Farhan sir was meeting Shridhar to discuss the ideation of Yudhra. They hadn’t locked anything yet. Somehow, I heard that they were planning an action film. It was a far-fetched dream for me to do an actioner at that time. I thought that if an action film was happening and Farhan sir was in the room, it had to be Don,” Siddhant told News18.

The actor then asked Ritesh if he could get a role in the film, thinking of it to be Don 3. “I started thinking they would give me a role in Don. But Ritesh sir told me it wasn’t Don they were talking about. Still, I wanted to test for the part.” Siddhant revealed that he eventually had a meeting with Yudhra director Ravi Udyawar, who liked his work and offered him the movie.

“I was told to meet the director, Ravi Udyawar, and if he liked me, I could do the film. Ravi sir, who had already watched Gully Boy, wanted the demeanor and attitude of MC Sher in Yudhra as well,” concluded Siddhant.

Don 3 eventually went to Ranveer Singh. The film, also starring Kiara Advani, is yet to go on the floors. Meanwhile, Siddhant is happy that he got to be a part of Yudhra, as it was his childhood dream to become an action hero. Also starring Malavika Mohanan and Raghav Juyal, Yudhra is set to arrive in cinemas on September 20th.

Must Read: Eid 2026 Box Office Clash: ‘King’ Shah Rukh Khan’s Epic Battle With Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War – 3 Reasons Why SRK Might Not Win This Fight!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News