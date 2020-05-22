Not Captain America, Chris Evans Says THIS Is The Favourite Comic Book Character He Played!

In Avengers: Endgame last year, Chris Evans bid goodbye to his superhero character Captain America. The actor joined Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011 with Captain America: The First Avenger. With his first film itself, Chris managed to leave an impact with his performance as Steve Rogers aka Cap.

After playing Captain America with such diligence and conviction, fans cannot imagine anyone as Cap except for Chris. He is every bit of Steve Rogers and Cap Am too. But looks like the actor prefers some other comic book character he played over the Avengers he’s been playing for years.

A few hours ago, director Edgar Wright asked Chris Evans which is his best role. Wright tweeted, “MR @ChrisEvans. HIS BEST ROLE? #ScottPilgrim #WatchWithTheAcademy”. To This, the Avengers: Endgame actor replied, “Obviously”.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is a 2010 film based on the graphic novel Scott Pilgrim by Bryan Lee O’Malley. In the film, Chris Evans plays the role of Lucas Lee. The film also stars Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Brie Larson and others.

Check out the tweet below:

Obviously — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 21, 2020

Meanwhile, recently, there were reports that Chris Evans will return as Captain America in Marvel Disney+ series, Weapon X. The series is based on Wolverine but who will play the clawed character is not yet known. However, there is no confirmation on Chris’ appearance on this Disney+ show.

Lucas Lee or Captain America, which is your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

