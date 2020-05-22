Amber Heard Became INSANE With Johnny Depp’s Fame, Would Do THIS Bizarre Thing?

Amber Heard has been into the limelight and not for a very good reason. Her divorce with Johnny Depp has turned into a public affair. This has also led for her career to be at stake with DC as far as Aquaman is concerned. But some new developments reveal super shocking incidents. Below is the scoop you need.

Recently, Amber Heard’s former personal assistant Kate James had recently revealed a sworn statement. She spoke about how the Aquaman actress would call her then-boyfriend Johnny Depp an ‘old man’ and body shame him. However, her revelation around the initial days of the couple dating is grabbing our eyeballs.

Kate James in her statement revealed that Amber Heard went insane with the fact that she was dating a superstar. Everyone knows Johnny Depp is a big name in the industry. With his portrayal as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates Of The Caribbean, the actor is a huge household name all across.

Owing to the same, Amber would make her assistant call up designer brands. Why? She would ask them to sponsor her clothes, accessories, etc for free. Kate added that Amber would turn down discounts.

The statement by the actress’ PA reveals, “She eventually took over an entire penthouse apartment in one of Johnny’s penthouse at the Eastern Columbia building to house her massive collection of designer clothes, shoes, bags, and jewelery.”

Furthermore, Amber Heard as per her ex-assistant also used to involve her workers in a bizarre act. They would be asked to go to the newspaper stand every morning and buy bundles of pieces that featured her. In fact, they were asked to hide it so that Johnny Depp doesn’t come to know about this act.

“Once I left some out in the apartment by mistake and Amber flipped out at me over that. She didn’t want Johnny to know how obsessed she was with her newfound increasing fame thanks to her association with him,” Kate James shared.

Kate James served as Amber Heard’s assistant from 2012 to 2015. The actress was already dating her ex-husband back then.

