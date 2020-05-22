X-Men Fame THIS Actor Drops A MAJOR Hint Of Return With The Marvel Reboot?

Ever since Disney has taken over the 20th century Fox, Marvel only has good news for the fans. Fantastic Four reboot with The Office star John Krasinski is already in the talks. Now, an X-men actor is talking about the possibilities of a reboot of his character. We already can’t keep calm!

For the unversed, rumours are rife that Marvel Cinematic Universe president Kevin Feige is planning something huge. He is already in conversation with John Krasinski for Reed Richards in Fantastic Four reboot. On the other hand, it was being said that the expanded universe including X-Men will be introduced in Doctor Strange: The Multiverse Of Madness.

Now, X-Men star Nicholas Hoult who plays Hank McCoy in the franchise, says the beast may have a lot to explore in the MCU reboot. He was last seen taking over his mutant school in Sophie Turner’s Dark Phoenix.

“That was a fun evolution and that’s something that I’m always looking for is how a character changes. And I think there’s a lot more to explore with that character. So I’d be interested to know where they see it going next,” said Nicholas Hoult.

The actor has previously been a part of X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix and has appeared in a cameo in Deadpool 2.

Meanwhile, Disney is already releasing the much-awaited X-Men spinoff in the form of The New Mutants. The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 28.

Well, Nicholas Hoult has clearly expressed his willingness of being a part of the MCU future, but will the makers consider it? Only time will tell.

Regarding the extended universe, Marvel insider Roger Wardell had previously provided some details. “MCU’s Fantastic Four and X-Men will be primarily based on their Earth-1610 counterparts. John Krasinski and Giancarlo Esposito is in talks to portray the leading roles. Ultimatum WILL NOT be adapted to the MCU,” he shared.

