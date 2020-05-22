Celebrity Escape Room: Lisa Kudrow Didn’t Know The Beastie Boys’ ‘Fight For Your Right’ Lyrics But Still Owned The Challenge

NBC’s new one-off reality show, Celebrity Escape Room is creating all the buzz on the internet. The Red Nose Day special show had the purpose of fundraising for needy children. The show hosted by super-funny Jack Black had Friends’ stars, Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow, along with Adam Scott and Ben Stiller joining as a team.

The show was a fun watch especially to see our favourite stars finding themselves in a tough spot while trying to solve puzzles. M&Ms in fact offered to donate $150,000 if the group manages to complete the challenge in 60 minutes.

While everyone did their best for the charity, it was Lisa Kudrow who took the spotlight as the moment when she attempted singing Beastie Boys’ hit ‘Fight for Your Right’ was the highlight of the show. Those who have watched the show know by now that she didn’t know the song. “I don’t know this song.” she said when she was requested to sing a verse of the song just like her fellows.

However, she totally owned the challenge as she tried to sing it despite not knowing the lyrics. The group also ended up completing the task before the given time and thus completing the purpose they came for.

Twitterati since then has been giving different kinds of reactions to Lisa Kudrow’s performance. Have a look at some of them:

That was awesome. Ending with the Beastie Boys song. Lisa Kudrow was hilarious!! #CelebrityEscapeRoom — Jenna Robinson (@JennaMRobinson) May 22, 2020

Poor Lisa doesn’t know this iconic Beastie Boys song… gurl, you’re missing out, they music is littttt 😭💀 — 🍀💎𝕽𝖆𝖖𝖚𝖊𝖑💎🍀 ◟̽◞̽ (@raflocruz99) May 22, 2020

I can't believe Lisa didn't know Beastie Boys!!! — Emily ☝️No touchy☝️Miller (@EmilyRB) May 22, 2020

Courtney Cox and Lisa kudrow have no idea who the beastie boys are. #rednoseday2020 — Marie Colette (@MarieColette) May 22, 2020

