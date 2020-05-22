SHOCKING! Rana Daggubati Confesses Being Partially Blind & His Journey Will Leave You Awestruck

Heartthrob Rana Daggubati enjoys a massive fan base and is loved for his acting. While his personal life has always been in the headlines, did you know the superstar is blind in one eye? Yes, you read that right, Rana cannot see with his right eye and below is all you need to know about the same.

It was during an old interview with a Telugu channel when Rana Daggubati opened up about being blind from an eye and left the world shocked. The actor revealed this phase of his life in order to motivate a girl who had a problem in her eyes. The actor opened up and told her that nothing can stop her from achieving what she aims.

Rana Daggubati said, “Should I tell you one thing? I am blind in my right eye. I see only from my left eye. The one you see is someone else’s eye which was donated to me after his death.”

Further, He closed his left eye with his hand and continued, “If I close my eye, I can see no one. LVLV Prasad operated on me when I was young. Study well. We will support. Be courageous as you have to look after her. Sorrows will go away one day, but you have to gear up and keep them happy always.”

Rana Daggubati is for sure an inspiration to many. The actor has nit just made his name in the south but spread his reach in the Hindi film industry as well. The actor is popularly known for his act of Bhallaladeva in Baahubali.

Recently, Rana Daggubati announced his engagement to Miheeka Bajaj and has been in the news ever since. The couple enjoyed their Roka Ceremony earlier this week in the presence of close family members.

