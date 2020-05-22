Rana Daggubati and his fiancée Miheeka Bajaj have been trending all over the internet following cute pictures from their Roka ceremony. The ceremony took place on Wednesday at Rana’s grand father’s memorial in Ramanaidu studios with only close family members of both sides in attendance amid lockdown.

Also, present at the special occasion was Rana Daggubati’s cousin and Tollywood actor Naga Chaitanya along with his actress wife Samantha Akkineni. The latter this morning took to her Instagram handle to share an unseen picture along with the Rana, Miheeka, and other family members.

Samantha Akkineni along with the picture had a caption congratulating the couple, as it read, “Thankyou for bringing us the best news of 2020 ❤️ @ranadaggubati @miheeka … here’s to your happily ever after 🎂🤗👰🤵🥂.. 📷 @tpt.toast”

Talking about the picture, the adorable couple Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj can be seen sporting hearty smiles. Rana looked dapper in a traditional south Indian attire including white shirt paired with a veshti. Miheeka looks her gorgeous best in a beautiful traditional saree.

About Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni, the lovely couple can be seen at their stylish best. While Naga Chaitanya is looking dapper in casuals, Samantha is rocking the yellow salwar suit with her trademark smile.

Just like fans, many of Rana Daggubatt’s friends and colleagues from the South industry took to social media to pour in congratulatory messages.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!