Prithviraj Sukumaran & ‘Aadujeevitham’ Team Land In Kochi After Being Stranded In Jordan For Over 2 Months

Families of the cast and crew of upcoming Malayalam film Aadujeevitham can breathe a sigh of relief. Mollywood superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran and filmmaker Blessy along with their team landed safely this morning in Kochi from Jordan. The team comprised of 58 members.

Prithviraj Sukumaran and the team of Aadujeevitham were in Jordan for the shoot of some crucial portions. They were stranded for over two months there from March due to the global pandemic.

As per reports, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aadujeevitham crew flew in from Jordan to Delhi and from there they took a flight to Kochi.

Prithviraj who is quite active in Instagram shared a picture along with a caption that read, ” BACK! #OffToQuarantineInStyle.

Talking about the picture, one gets to see Prithviraj Sukumaran sporting sunglasses. He is dressed in a tee and denim and wearing a mask and hand gloves.

The Malayalam actor and Aadujeevitham team will undergo a strict 14 days self-quarantine, before meeting their families.

After learning Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aadujeevitham team’s safe arrival, the actor’s wife Supriya Menon took to her Instagram to share her feelings. She thanked the authorities who helped her husband and the crew of for making their return to India from Jordan possible.

Talking about film Aadujeevitham, the Malayalam survival drama is based on the novel with the same name written by writer Benyamin. The film also stars South sensation Amala Paul, Vineeth Srinivasan, Aparna Balamurali along with others.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!