Shehnaaz Gill’s Father Santokh Singh Denies Rape Accusations, Says He Was Home All Day

Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Santokh Singh aka Sukh Pradhan was accused of an alleged rape yesterday. The news was a shock to the fans of the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant. However, in the latest development, Santokh Singh has stated that the rape allegations against him are false.

It all began when the victim, a 40-year-old lady accused Santokh Singh of raping her at gunpoint. Reports even stated that the accused has been absconding ever since. However, Singh has now come forward and given an interview to a local newspaper rubbishing all allegations.

Bollywoodlife in its report has stated that Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh claims to have been at his house the entire day when the victim has alleged him of rape. Furthermore, Singh has also stated that his own house is covered by CCTV’s and that should be enough proof of his innocence.

Shedding light on the lady in context, Santokh Singh has said that she is a divorcee who has been wanting to marry Lucky Sandhu, who she claims is her bf. Singh further stated that all reports of him absconding are false and has clarified that the place, where the alleged incident took place, is also covered with CCTV cameras.

Meanwhile, his daughter, Shehnaaz Gill became a national sensation post her stint in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 13. Right from being touted as the most entertaining contestant of the season, to her extreme closeness to co-contestant Sidharth Shukla, Gill often made it to the headlines.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen alongside Sidharth Shukla in the music video Bhula Dunga by Darshan Raval.

