The late Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared some beautiful moments from the acclaimed actor’s life.

Babil shared a gamut of pictures of Irrfan Khan surrounded by school children. In the image, Irrfan is seen wearing a hat, sunglasses, shirt and jeans as he interacts with the young children.

“I thought might as well. Whenever it was farmhouse time for him, these kids and the school principal would show up to meet,” Babil captioned the image.

Actor Ishaan Khatter commented: “Precious”.

Babil had recently shared a video of Irrfan Khan taking a dip in ice-cold water. The video had gone viral in no time and received immense love.

Babil has been using social media to remember his father and show the world his zest to live life and how he never let a day be dull.

Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29 at the age of 54. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection earlier the same week. However, he succumbed to his ailment. Irrfan will always be in ours and infinite other hearts that he touched with his work and the deep eyes that had the world in them.

