Krrish 4: Hrithik Roshan To Reunite With Jaadu After 17 Long Years, Actor CONFIRMS!

Raise your hands if you got emotional back in 2003 when Jaadu from Hrithik Roshan’s Koi… Mil Gaya went back to his planet. Guess what! The alien that made us adore his cuteness is coming back in Krrish 4. This is not us speculating but Hrithik himself has confirmed the same. Scroll down to know more about the same.

By any chance if you are unaware, Hrithik Roshan’s 2003 loved film Koi… mil Gaya gave the audience the very first alien of its kind. Jaadu touched the right chord with the audience and has been awaited in all the 2 films that followed the franchise. Now if the reports are to go by, Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan are working on the story of Krrish 4 and they are planning to bring back Jaadu this time.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the father-son duo is busy finalising the script and are very excited to kick start the film once things get back to normal. “They have been discussing the film’s scale, visuals and other technical aspects with experts in the West,” said a source close to the development.

The report further quotes Hrithik Roshan. When asked if we should expect Jaadu this time around. The actor said, “Yes, the world can do with some Jaadu now.”

Well, that was enough to excite the fans. Hrithik Roshan had hinted the same in the past as well in a Twitter Q and A session. This is surely a piece of happy news in these trying times and we are excited. Meanwhile, it was last October when Hrithik announced Krrish 4. There were also reports that the makers have approached Deepika Padukone to play the lead. There have been no updates further. Stay tuned for more.

