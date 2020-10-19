Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein To Get A Sequel, Jackky Bhagnani Plans To Revive?

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein released 19 years ago today and was an instant hit amongst the audience. The film had R Madhavan ,Dia Mirza and Saif Ali khan in the lead and was the perfect romantic drama which redefined love. The film over the years have become cult classic with its melodious tracks like zara zara, sach keh raha hai, dil ko tumse puaar hua which resonates with the youth today even after 2 decades.

Advertisement

What many people don’t know is that actor/producer Jackky Bhagnani worked on the film as an assistant and it was his first ever film project.

Advertisement

Given the cult like status of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, many fans of the film want a sequel of the film and looks like their wishes will finally come true.

Rumour has it that Jackky Bhagnani might be planning on producing a sequel of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

The film also marked the debut of both the lead actors and is considered to be a cult classic not only for its direction but also for its music that is loved by millions even today.

“Bas ek hi Tamanna hai.. Rehna hai tere dil mein” ~ RHTDM a love story that redefined love for many of us.

My first film as an assistant on set as a 15 year old,little did I know that whats being made is going to live in our hearts forever.❤️#19yearsofRHTDM @poojafilms pic.twitter.com/OiZwAi6c2z — Jackky Bhagnani (@jackkybhagnani) October 19, 2020

Must Read: Sunny Deol Turns 64! Papa Dharmendra Shares A SPECIAL Heart-Touching Video

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube