Actor Sohum Shah is back on the set, shooting for his upcoming film The Big Bull. Sohum is currently shooting in the same studio in the city’s Bhandup area, where he had filmed the famous Hastar scenes of his much-acclaimed horror drama, “Tumbbad”.

The actor took to Instagram on Thursday and wrote: “Feels so good to be back on set, and to top it off we’re on the same set in Bhandup where we shot for #Tumbbad, iss set pe humne hastar walle saare scenes shoot kiye the (we had shot Hastar scenes on this set).”

“Itne memories hai iss jaga pe (so many memories are attached to this place)…. I’m glad I got to come here on my first day back,” added Sohum, who is known for his roles in “Ship of Theseus” and “Talvar”.

“The Big Bull” stars Abhishek Bachchan and is directed by Kookie Gulati. The actor had recently shared that he has started shooting for his next film directed by Kookie Gulati, the actor has revealed the name of the film as “The Big Bull“.

Abhishek last month shared the film’s first poster on Twitter and captioned it: “‘The Big Bull’. Now filming.”

The poster reads: “Abhishek Bachchan in and as ‘The Big Bull’. An unreal story.” Other details related to the film are still under wraps, except that it is produced by Ajay Devgn films.

Abhishek on Monday posted a photograph of the film’s clapboard and captioned it: “Here we go! A new journey, a new beginning. Need your best wishes. Ajay Devgn, Kookie Gulati.”

The film marks the reunion of Ajay and Abhishek seven years after “Bol Bachchan“.

Gulati has previously helmed movies like “Prince” and “Pyare Mohan“.

Abhishek Bachchan who was on a self-imposed sabbatical of sorts made a smashing return with Manmarziyaan. The actor now has two powerful films; The Big Bull and Bob Biswas in his kitty. He also has the much loved Amazon Prime Video series Breath 2 to his credit.

While we are certainly excited for The Big Bull; do let us know your thoughts about the movie skipping a theatrical release in our comments section below.

