Harshvardhan Rane Used To Crash Weddings & His Reason Will Amuse You

Actor Harshvardhan Rane, who has impressed us with his acting talent in films like Sanam Teri Kasam and Paltan, is all set to feature in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish. The actor has left a lasting impression with his performance of the upcoming film’s trailer.

The actor recently opened up about some childhood memories and they are sure to amuse you. He said that as a child he used to crash weddings just for the food that was served. Read on to know the encounter.

“I used to crash weddings when I was young. I loved wedding food, and when I was in school used to run away from my house to crash the weddings just for food. I was an expert at being invisible. I have only crashed weddings for my hunger purposes and not any romantic purposes,” Harshvardhan Rane said.

“‘Taish’ is a test of human emotions and our perseverance to fight the odds stacked against us. It is a revenge drama that surrounds two families and an incident that ignites a storm. With love and revenge as motif, the story will take you through an emotional wild ride. This has been a passion project from the word go and I really hope the audience acknowledges our labour of hard work,” Nambiar recently said about the film.

Harshvardhan Rane will soon feature in the Bejoy Nambiar-directed multistarrer Taish. The revenge drama is all set to release on ZEE5 on October 29 as a film as well as in a web series format. It is produced by Nishant Pitti, Deepak Mukut, Bejoy Nambiar, Shivanshu Pandey & Rikant Pitti. The film also features Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Saurabh Sachdeva, Abhimanyu Singh, Saloni Batra & Zoa Morani in supporting roles.

