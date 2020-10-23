Himani Shivpuri Wants To Speak To Her Vaastav Co-Star Sanjay Dutt & The Reason Will Make You Emotional

Sanjay Dutt recently took to social media on account of his kids birthday to announce that he has successfully battled cancer. Since then the actor received wishes from all quarters including those from several industry insiders. Interestingly, some of them want to sit down and have a long heartfelt chat with Sanjay Dutt, among them is his Vaastav and Khoobsurat costar Himani Shivpuri.

Shivpuri, who is currently playing the role of Katori Amma in the superhit TV show, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, recently revealed that she is also a Cancer survivor and can’t wait to connect with Baba to congratulate him.

During an interview with BollywoodLife, Himani Shivpuri said, “I’m just waiting for a chance (to talk to him) because we used to get along very well when we used to do films together. He used to talk a lot (to me) and share his experiences when he went to jail. And after pack-up, he used to party and I used to scold them both, Sanju and Salman (Khan) for all the mischief they would do.”

Himani Shivpuri during the interview also revealed that being a cancer survivor she’ll definitely get in touch him and congratulate him on the same. She said, “So, yeah, I have to speak to Sanju Dutt. I haven’t told anybody this, but even I’m a cancer survivor myself. So, I’m a real yodha (fighter): Cancer, COVID-19 (laughs a bit). So, I will definitely speak to Sanju Baba, I just saw his tweet and saw that’s now well. So, I’ll definitely get in touch with them.”

Sanjay Dutt star previously had chosen Shahraan and Iqra’s birthday to reveal that he had recovered from cancer. Releasing a statement on the same, he wrote, “The last few weeks were a very difficult time for my family and me. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids’ birthday, I am happy to come out victorious from this battle and be able to give them the best gift I can — the health and well-being of our family.”

Sanjay Dutt further added, “This wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to my family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way.”

