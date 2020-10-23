Kiara Advani On Vibrator Scene From Lust Stories: “I Had Really No Experience With This Device”

Netflix’s Lust Stories was a project that brought forth noteworthy Bollywood filmmakers together for an anthology. The film went to make mark worldwide by getting two Emmys nomination. But, one scene that stayed with many of us was Kiara Advani‘s encounter with the vibrator. She revealed how she had researched it. Here is exactly what she had to say.

If by chance you have missed watching Lust Stories, it is an anthology that features films by Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Dibakar Banerjee. Kiara was a part of Johar’s short that also starred Vicky Kaushal as her husband. While the whole anthology was appreciated by the audience, Kiara’s vibrator scene stood out and was a hot topic everywhere.

Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani recently graced Neha Dhupia’s popular chat show No Filter Neha virtually. It was here where she spoke about various things, one of which was the aforementioned scene. Kiara, when asked said she did not know how a vibrator functions. As per her, she had to research and learn about it for the film.

Talking about it, Kiara Advani said, “But, of course, because it was this vibrator scene, I had really no experience with this device. I needed to google it. Thanks to some of the films like Ugly Truth and one or two other films that have scenes like this, I was aware of how an insinuation scene like this would look. And, then I was like you know what I have to do this, this is it. One, two, three and action and let’s just like pretend and act it out, the best we can.”

Apart from the controversial scene, Kiara Advani also shed light on her relationship status on Neha Dhupia’s show. She has been linked to Sidharth Malhotra for the longest time. When asked if she is in a relationship, she said that she is single until married.

“So, I really like the status that says, ‘I am single till I’m married’. So, I’m not married, that’s why I’m single. I’m just trying to think how much I’ve dated before I was famous and compare the two. You know what, it’s only that you end up meeting people in your line of work much more than you would meet people otherwise. I mean, if I was dating or getting married to an actor, I don’t think the profession would matter so much,” Kiara Advani said.

Kiara will next be seen in Laxmmi Bomb, Indoo Ki Jawaani and Bhool Bhulaiyya 2.

