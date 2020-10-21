Manmarziyaan 2 In The Pipeline For Anurag Kashyap Ft. Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan?

Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan starring Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal was released in 2018. Although the movie was not a big hit, there are rarely any haters of the film. In fact, we loved Kashyap’s portrayal of a romantic saga and beautiful songs.

Advertisement

Well. Here is a piece of good news. According to the latest media news, there will be a sequel to Manmarziyaan with the same cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Advertisement

According to a report published by Spotboye, Anurag Kashyap is planning a sequel to the film. The film anyhow ended on a note that has a scope for a sequel. Well, if the news is true then, Abhishek Bachchan’s career is surely on a roll. After a powerful digital debut with Amazon Prime’s Breathe, Abhishek already has two big films in his kitty namely, Kookie Gulati’s The Big Bull and Anurag Basu’s Ludo. And if the Manmarziyaan sequel happens, it will be Abhishek’s third big project which is performance-oriented.

Abhishek Bachchan’s role in Manmarziyaan got highlighted due to his amazing acting skills. The actor even got critically acclaimed for his work in Amazon Prime’s Breathe. In addition, Abhishek Bachchan is also in talks with his all-time favourite Mani Ratnam for another film after Guru and Raavan.

Speaking about the boom in his career, Abhishek Bachchan said, “I don’t think I planned this phase. An actor pours his all into every project. It is not in his hands how the film is eventually received by the audience. You win some you lose some. I suppose I’m winning some right now.”

Manmarziyaan’s female lead Taapsee Pannu is busy shooting for Haseen Dilruba. Earlier this year, she impressed the masses with her brilliant performance in the movie Thappad.

Well, how excited are you for Manmarziyaan sequel? Do share your opinion via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite movies and celebrities.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput News: Househelp Dipesh Sawant Demands 10 Lakhs Compensation From NCB

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube