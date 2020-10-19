Taapsee Pannu Is Back To Routine After Exotic Maldives Holiday!

After holidaying in Maldives, actress Taapsee Pannu is happy to get back to work.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Taapsee shared her excitement on resuming work post her exotic vacation, and also revealed that her coronavirus tests came out clear.

Advertisement

“Getting back to the grind with rejuvenated energy, exotic tan lines and most importantly covid negative report #WorkCalls #LightsCameraActionMode,” she wrote on Instagram.

Along with it, Taapsee Pannu uploaded a stunning picture of herself posing against the backdrop of the azure blue waters of the Indian Ocean.

The “Pink” actress travelled to Maldives with her sisters and rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe, who is a badminton player.

She will be next seen in “Haseen Dillruba”, “Shabaash Mithu” and “Rashmi Rocket”. The actress’ Thappad has re-released in places where cinema halls are functioning with 50% occupancy.

Must Read: Cirkus: Ranveer Singh & Rohit Shetty’s Angoor Remake Gets Its Title, Pooja Hegde Joins The Party – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube