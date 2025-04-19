In the Indian film industry, replete with larger-than-life action entertainers, laugh-out-loud comedy films, and of course, the charming rom-coms, movies which belong to the more serious courtroom-drama genre are surprisingly very few. Despite the fact that some of the most engaging sequences and nail-biting thrillers have been filmed within a courtroom setup. Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh starring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, which was released in theatres yesterday, has received rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. For those who loved the film and those who are fond of the legal / courtroom drama genre, we have collated a list of must-watch Indian courtroom drama movies that you can watch across various OTT platforms this weekend. So, here we go:

Section 375

Year of Release – 2019

IMDb Rating – 8.1/10

Streaming Platform – Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Ajay Bahl, the intense legal drama features Akshaye Khanna as a top-notch lawyer who fights a case to defend a popular film director (played by Rahul Bhat), who has been accused of sexual assault by his costume designer (Meera Chopra). How he fights the legal battle against his former protégé (Richa Chaddha) and all odds forms the film’s underlying story.

Court

Year of Release – 2014

Streaming Platform – Netflix

IMDb Rating – 7.6/10

This is the most realistic courtroom drama on the list, and it has been directed by Chaitanya Tamhane (the man behind another critically acclaimed film, The Disciple). The offbeat and slice-of-life legal drama follows the peculiar case of an aging folk singer activist named Narayan Kamble (played by Vira Sathidar), who is accused of inciting a sewage worker to take his own life. Because the manhole worker was allegedly influenced by Narayan Kamble’s protest songs. The film’s main premise is how the trial moves forward in a lower court. The movie bagged the National Film Award in the Best Feature Film category.

Court – State Vs. A Nobody

Year of Release – 2025

Streaming Platform – Netflix

IMDb Rating – 8/10

Directed by Ram Jagadeesh, the Telugu legal drama is the most recent film on this list. The basic plot revolves around an ambitious defence attorney who stumbles upon a case of a young and ordinary man who is falsely accused and presumed guilty of a very serious crime. How he tries to fight the corrupt system to defend his client forms the film’s crux.

Jai Bhim

Year of Release – 2021

Streaming Platform – Amazon Prime Video, Manorama Max

IMDb Rating – 8.7/10

Directed by T.J. Gnanavel, this intense and disturbing legal drama features Suriya as a well-intentioned and dynamic advocate. The film’s story follows a tribal woman’s search for her husband, who mysteriously goes missing after cops take him into custody. Suriya’s character rises in support of the couple and fights an arduous legal battle to help the marginalized group. It is easily one of the best Tamil films of 2021.

Mulk

Year of Release – 2018

Streaming Platform – Amazon Prime Video, Zee5

IMDb Rating – 7.2/10

Directed by Anubhav Sinha (Thappad, Article 15), the film revolves around a Varanasi-based Muslim joint family whose lives are suddenly turned upside down after they are accused of having links with extremist groups. This happens because a family member (Prateik Babbar) joins a terrorist group. That’s when a family member and lawyer (played by Taapsee Pannu) rises to the occasion and tries her best to reclaim the lost honor. The film also features Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa, Neena Gupta, and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.

Pink

Year of Release – 2016

Streaming Platform – Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

IMDb Rating – 8/10

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and written by Shoojit Sircar, the movie follows the story of three independent women (Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Andrea Tariang) living together in New Delhi. After an unfortunate incident where they are molested by a group of men from an influential family, they are implicated in a crime. A retired lawyer (played by Amitabh Bachchan) comes to the rescue and agrees to make a comeback in his career to fight their case. But he is suffering from bipolar disorder, and on the other side, there are politically well-connected people. Can he win the case despite all odds? Watch the film to find out.

Jolly LLB

Year of Release – 2013

Streaming Platform – Jio Hotstar

IMDb Rating – 7.5/10

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the dark comedy legal drama follows the story of a small-time lawyer Jagdeesh Tyagi aka Jolly (Arshad Warsi), who files a PIL in a high-profile hit-and-run case. But he gets more than he bargained for when the accused hires a hotshot lawyer named Rajpal (Boman Irani). The film also features Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Manoj Pahwa, and Harsh Chhaya in important roles. It’s one of the most enjoyable, light-hearted courtroom dramas to watch. This also has a sequel starring Akshay Kumar, who also played a lawyer in Kesari Chapter 2, fighting a legal case.

For more such recommendations, check out What to Watch on Koimoi!

Must Read: The Royals OTT Update: When and Where To Watch Bhumi Pednekar & Ishaan Khatter’s Romantic Comedy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News